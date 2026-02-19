Mukesh Ambani promises ₹10 lakh crore to deliver a Jio moment for AI

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has promised to deliver a Jio moment for AI in India, with an investment of up to ₹10 crore over the next seven years to build the AI ecosystem in the world's most populous country. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Bloomberg)

Jio Platforms with Reliance Industries will invest ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years starting this year, the chairman of India's biggest company said at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday. “This isn't speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined nation-building capital.”

The biggest constraint in AI is not scarcity of talent but high cost of compute, said Ambani. “Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute infrastructure.” This includes gigawatt-scale data centres.

Reliance Jio connected India to the internet era, and it will now connect it with the AI era, Ambani said.

“We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy and every facet of the social development. Jio will do so with the same reliability, scale and extreme affordability that transformed connectivity.”

The best of AI is yet to come and that AI can usher in an era of super abundance. The world, he said, stands at a fork over AI—one path leading to scarce, expensive artificial intelligence-controlled data, while the other ensures affordable and accessible AI.