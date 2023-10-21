Incidents of terrorism, ethnic violence dipped by 65%: Shah

Incidents of terrorism, militant attacks, Maoism and ethnic violence have reduced by 65% over the last decade due to the efforts of “brave” policemen, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, and highlighted the central government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Union home minister Amit Shah pays tribute at the National Police Memorial on Police Commemoration Day, in New Delhi (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Shah paid tribute to 36,250 policemen, including 188 in the last one year, who have sacrificed their lives for the country’s internal security since Independence.

“In the last decade, terrorism, militant attacks, naxalism and ethnic violence have reduced by 65% from their peak levels due to the efforts of our brave policemen,” Shah said during an event at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. The police memorial is not merely symbolic but a recognition of the sacrifice and dedication of our police personnel towards nation building, he added.

“Of all the personnel serving the country, policemen have the toughest duty, be it day or night, winter or summer, festival or regular day, policemen do not get a chance to celebrate festivals with their families. All our police forces spend the golden years of their lives away from their families on the country’s long land border and protect the country through their bravery and sacrifices,” he said, adding that “internal security or border security of any country is not possible without a vigilant police system”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Terror ecosystem has to be destroyed, ruthless approach needed, says Amit Shah

The Union home minister also hailed the policemen for proving themselves on every occasion — from combating terrorism, stopping crimes, maintaining law and order while facing a crowd, protecting common citizens during disasters and accidents to being on the front line during difficult times like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Referring to the proposed criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS-2023) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA-2023), which were introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively, Shah said these will “completely change our criminal justice system”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These three laws will replace 150-year-old British-era laws and will not only reflect Indian-ness but will also protect the rights of every citizen in accordance with the spirit of the constitution of India,” he added.

During the event, Shah also hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism, and pointed to the enactment of stricter laws and ensuring the best counterterrorism force in the world by setting up the police technology mission for modernisation of forces.

He added that for the welfare of police personnel, the government has also made timely changes in Ayushman-CAPF (central armed police forces), housing scheme, CAPF e-Awas Web Portal, Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme, Central Ex-gratia, Disability Ex-gratia, Air Courier Services and Central Police Welfare Store.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON