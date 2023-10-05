News / India News / Terror ecosystem has to be destroyed, ruthless approach needed, says Amit Shah

Terror ecosystem has to be destroyed, ruthless approach needed, says Amit Shah

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2023 07:14 PM IST

Shah said the number of terror incidents in 2001 was 6,000, which the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Modi has reduced to 900 in the year 2022.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated a two-day anti-terror conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the national capital.

During his address, Shah called for dismantling the entire terror ecosystem.
The minister said that Model Anti-terrorism Structure should be established under the purview of NIA, the hierarchy, structure, and SoPs of Investigation of all anti-terrorism agencies in all states should be made uniform for better coordination between central and state agencies.

“All anti-terrorism agencies must adopt such a ruthless approach so that a new terrorist organisation cannot be formed. The task of NIA, ATS, and STF should not be limited to investigation but they should also think out of the box and take innovative measures to counter the terrorism”, Shah was quoted as saying in a home ministry statement.

Stressing the need for collaboration from the global level to the grassroots, involving various states within the country, as well as international cooperation, he said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a tough stand on all the challenges like crypto, hawala, terror-funding, organised crime syndicates, narco-terror links, which has yielded very good results.

Union home minister Amit Shah at the anti-terror conference in New Delhi on Thursday.(PIB)
Shah said that the government has prepared several database verticals in the last five years.

“All central and state agencies should make multidimensional and Artificial Intelligence-based use of the database, only then will we be successful in the fight against terrorism. The database should be used for investigation, prosecution, prevention and action”, he said.

The Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) -- CCTNS implemented in 16,733 police stations, 22,000 courts have been connected to e-Court and about 2 crore prisoner data available through e-Prison and one crore through e-Prosecution, the MHA statement added.

On the other hand, under Integrated Monitoring of Terrorism (i-MoT), data of 22,000 terrorist cases is available for monitoring UAPA registered cases. Data of more than 5 lakh narco-offenders is available under NIDAN, i.e. National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders. The data of about 1 lakh human traffickers is available under the National Database of Human Trafficking Offenders (NDHTO).

Shah called for a common training module for all central and state-level counter-terrorism agencies, so that uniformity can be brought in the methodology of fighting against terrorism.

The minister asked the NIA and Intelligence Bureau to take initiative in this direction. “Now the time has come to work from need to know to need to share and duty to share approach. The number of terrorist incidents in the year 2001 was 6,000, which the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Modi has reduced to 900 in the year 2022”, he said.

