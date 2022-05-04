Inclusiveness, diversity are the strengths of Indians, says Modi

Inclusiveness and cultural diversity are the strength of the Indian community and it is the shared roots with the country that unite Indians all across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen, Modi also said that all Indians stand together for the defense of the nation and join hands in nation-building. “Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is the power of the Indian community, which makes us all feel alive every moment… It might be any language, but the culture of all of us is Indian. Thousands of years of time have developed these values within us,” the Prime Minister said.

More than 1,000 members of the Indian community in Denmark comprising students, researchers, professionals and business persons attended the event. An Indian, wherever he goes in the world, contributes sincerely for ‘karmabhoomi’ (land of work), for that country, Modi said. “Prime Minister (Mette) Frederickson being here today is a testament to the love and respect he has for Indians,” he said.

“Many times when I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries,” Modi said as he noted the number of Indians settled abroad was higher than the entire population of some countries.

The Prime Minister said the Green strategic partnership between the two countries is guided by Danish Prime Minister Frederickson’s personal priorities and values. “The discussions I had with them today will give new strength, new energy to the relations between the two countries,” he said.

“Due to Covid-19, everyone’s life was going on in a virtual mode for a long time. As soon as the movement became possible last year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was the first head of government whom we had the opportunity to welcome to India. It shows the growing relations between India and Denmark,” he said, adding: “This shows the growing relations between India and Denmark.”

The Prime Minister also underlined India’s role in the area of green transition on the global stage, saying the country had no role in exploiting the planet, but is at the forefront in the efforts to save it.

“India had no hand in exploiting our Mother Earth, but we have taken on the challenge of saving her. By 2070, we have set a Net Zero target,” Modi said.

Speaking on the steps taken by the government to promote use of renewable energy and commitments made by India at the COP-26 climate summit in Glasgow, Modi said: “India has been able to fulfil its climate actions because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world.”

India has taken a number of steps to help improve the environment by focusing on ‘LIFE’ - Lifestyle for the environment’, Modi said. “We have to give up the consumption-oriented approach, ‘use and throw’ is negative for the planet. Our consumption should be determined by our needs, not by the size of our pocket. I want to tell our Danish friends to come to India to jointly find answers to the problems of the planet,” he said.

Modi also said that India has opened the gate to a major digital market and this is a “real story of New India”.

“When I had spoken of Digital India, some people had raised all kinds of questions. ‘Digital, in India?’ I’d like to say that five to six years back, we were one of the most backward nations in terms of per capita data consumption. But today, the situation has changed,” he said.

“India consumes more mobile data than combined data consumed by several big nations... This is a real story of New India,” he added.

Modi also asked the Indian diaspora in Denmark to work as “Rashtradoot” (representatives of the country) and urged them to invite their peers to India under the “Chalo India” banner.

“You should inspire at least five of your friends to visit India...and people will say ‘Chalo India’,” he said.

Modi is on a three-day tour to Europe. While he visited Germany on Monday and Denmark on Tuesday, he is slated to visit France on Wednesday.

