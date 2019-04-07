Income Tax officials raid Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s aide’s residence

The Income Tax officials on Sunday raided the properties of a close aide of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath as part of nationwide raids .

“The officials are is conducting searches at 50 locations. Searches are underway at locations of MP Chief Minister’s OSD, Ratul Puri, Amira Group, & Moser Bayer. Searches also underway in Bhoola, Indore, Goa & 35 locations in Delhi. More than 300 I-T officials conducting them,” ANI quoted sources as saying.

In early morning action, the officials searched the premises of Praveen Kakkar, who took over as OSD to Kamal Nath in 2018. Among the premises raided were Kakkar’s Vijaynagar house, his office at BCM heights, a marriage venue owned by him and a flat.

The raids are still on.

Kakkar quit his job in the police department in 2004 and took over as the OSD to then union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

Pictures provided by Income-Tax Sources of cash recovered during raid at residential premises of Prateek Joshi in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. I-T searches are underway at 50 locations including Indore, Bhopal, Goa and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TAMe4J1Nii — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 08:59 IST