State forest minister Eshwar B Khandre has instructed officials to step up vigilance across the state to prevent the illegal felling of trees, amid the prevailing shortage in LPG supply that has forced many homes and commercial outlets to shift to firewood for cooking. Increase vigil to curb felling of trees for fuel, says minister

In a memorandum addressed to the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force in Bengaluru, the minister warned that the shift toward firewood could result in trees being cut in forests and other public spaces. “In this context, there is a risk of felling trees not only within the forests and on forest fringes, but also in departmental plantations, government lands, and trees grown along roadsides,” the memorandum said.

The minister directed the department to strengthen surveillance across all forest circles and ranges to prevent such incidents. “It is absolutely essential for the department to maintain a strict vigil to ensure that no illegal felling of trees occurs,” the memorandum said, instructing officials to take “appropriate patrolling and precautionary measures” in all jurisdictions.

Khandre also warned that local officials would be held accountable if violations occur. “It is hereby warned that if any illegal tree felling occurs in forest or government land, the concerned Range Forest Officer and staff will be held directly responsible,” the memorandum said.