‘Indecorous audience behaviour’: Indian mission in UK condemns disruption at CJI Surya Kant's London lecture

The High Commission of India in London on Friday condemned what it described as "indecorous audience behaviour" following the circulation of a video from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s lecture at Birkbeck College, London on June 4.

CJI Surya Kant delivers a lecture on 'Artificial Intelligence and International Law' at Birkbeck College, University of London.(PTI Photo)

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"Such indecorous audience behavior is unacceptable and inconsistent with respectful engagement that should govern public discourse. Differences of opinion are a natural part of a democratic society. However, they must be expressed in a manner that is civil and respectful," the post by high commission read.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement followed videos circulating online showing an attendee attempting to raise questions on dissent in India while the programme was underway. However, the individual was cut off by the organiser before the interaction could continue. What happened? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement followed videos circulating online showing an attendee attempting to raise questions on dissent in India while the programme was underway. However, the individual was cut off by the organiser before the interaction could continue. What happened? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CJI had delivered a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ at Birkbeck College, University of London, during his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJI had delivered a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ at Birkbeck College, University of London, during his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the interactive session that followed, a woman in the audience first referred to his remarks, then turned to the subject of dissent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interactive session that followed, a woman in the audience first referred to his remarks, then turned to the subject of dissent. {{/usCountry}}

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"His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI," she said, according to clips of the exchange shared on X.

She continued, "We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there's a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship's speech and it's very well publicised." She appeared to be referring to the CJI's recent remarks in India.

Also read | Tense exchange over ‘dissent in India’ question at CJI Surya Kant's London lecture event; Cockroach Party flags videos

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She could not complete the question. A man on the stage declined to take it.

"With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I'm extremely sorry, I'm extremely sorry. We'll have to cut it off," he said. The clip ends at this point.

The clips were re-shared by Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP, and by other users.

What CJI said in his lecture

In his lecture, the CJI said on AI that choices made during this decade will shape the relationship between technology, power, freedom, and justice for generations to come.

“Technology itself is neither inherently benevolent nor inherently harmful. Its impact depends upon the legal, political, and ethical frameworks within which societies choose to deploy it. The responsibility of law, therefore, is neither to resist technological progress nor to surrender unquestioningly before it. Its responsibility is to ensure that technological power remains accountable to constitutional values, democratic legitimacy, and human dignity,” he said, as per news agency PTI.

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He also said artificial intelligence poses one of the most significant tests for international law in its modern evolution. “The central challenge before us is to ensure that, in an age of intelligent machines, humanity retains authorship of the principles by which it is governed. If international law can rise to that challenge, artificial intelligence may become not merely a technological revolution, but an opportunity to reaffirm the values that lie at the foundation of democratic civilisation itself.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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