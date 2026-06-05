‘I have to cut it off’: Anchor stops question after CJI Surya Kant's UK lecture, sparks row on ‘hostility to dissent’

A question about alleged hostility to dissent in India was stopped before it could be completed after a London lecture by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, in an exchange between an attendee and the anchor that has since circulated on social media and been re-shared by the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). CJI Surya Kant delivered a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ at Birkbeck College, University of London, during his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom. (PTI File/Representational Photo)

The CJI had delivered a lecture on ‘Artificial Intelligence and International Law’ at Birkbeck College, University of London, during his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom.

In the interactive session that followed, a woman in the audience first referred to his remarks, then turned to the subject of dissent.

"His Lordship made some very important points, I think, about the Indian track record of protecting democracy in the context of AI," she said, according to clips of the exchange shared on X.

Mention of 'dissent' and his recent remarks She continued, "We now hear from a number of legal observers within the country as well as internationally that there's a great deal of concern about growing hostility to dissent within India. And it does seem that this hostility is somewhat reflected in His Lordship's speech and it's very well publicised." She appeared to be referring to the CJI's recent remarks in India.

She could not complete the question. A man on the stage declined to take it.

"With all due respect, I'm so sorry, I would not be able to take up that question since the topic is concerning artificial intelligence and international law. So sorry. I'm extremely sorry, I'm extremely sorry. We'll have to cut it off," he said. The clip ends at this point.

In a separate clip, another attendee is heard protesting.

"Give us some respect please!" the person says.

The clips were re-shared by Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the CJP, and by other users.

The CJP itself takes its name from remarks the Chief Justice made at the Supreme Court. On May 15, hearing a petition filed by a lawyer seeking senior advocate designation in the Delhi High Court, Justice Surya Kant said: "There are already parasites of society who attack the system, and you want to join hands with them?"

He added, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone."

He said he had "serious doubts" about the authenticity of law degrees held by some Delhi-based advocates, and that the court was monitoring social media activity directed at the judiciary.

On May 16, the CJI issued a clarification. He said he was "pained" by media reports suggesting he had criticised the youth, that he had been “misquoted by a section of the media,” and that his remarks were aimed at those entering the legal profession using "fake and bogus degrees."

CJP grows In between, the Cockroach Janta Party popped up. It is now planning a massive protest on June 6 in Delhi to call for eduaction minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resigantion.

On May 25, an advocate mentioned a writ petition before a bench led by CJI Kant, seeking action over the CJP and other social media entities for allegedly misusing courtroom recordings. "A distorted and malicious narrative is being spread... the image of the institution is being demonised," the advocate submitted.

The petition sought a declaration that oral exchanges during court proceedings should not be commercially used or selectively circulated in a manner that distorts them.

The CJI declined an urgent hearing. "Don't take it so sentimentally," he told the advocate. "There is no such great emergency. We will consider it."

The London episode followed a similar moment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway in May. After a joint statement with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store concluded in Oslo without a question-and-answer session, journalist Helle Lyng called out to Modi as he stepped away from the podium: "Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?" Modi did not respond and walked away. She later pressed the point at a Ministry of External Affairs briefing, raising questions on trust, human rights and press freedom.

Indian officials said the event was a pre-arranged joint media statement rather than an open press conference, at which leaders are not scheduled to take questions.