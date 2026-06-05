Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: CJP big Delhi stir tomorrow; high turnout anticipated, appeal for peace made
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Satirical outfit 'Cockroach Janta Party's' (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is flying to India from the US to lead a proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, permission of which has not been sought.
- 13 Mins agoDipke leaves for India, says fate in hands of Constitution
- 16 Mins agoMega protest planned at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
- 19 Mins agoWhat is Cockroach Janta Party
- 25 Mins agoDelhi HC refuses to hear urgently plea seeking crowd control measures
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE updates: The Delhi high court on Friday refused to urgently hear a petition seeking directions to the police to deploy crowd control measures at all entry corridors in view of the proposed strike at Jantar Mantar by the satirical outfit ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ on Saturday....Read More
The above development came as CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke was flying to India from the US to lead the proposed protest on Saturday, permission of which has not been sought by the party
The petition filed by one Save India foundation was mentioned before a vacation bench of justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. The NGO’s lawyer urged the court to hear the petition today, however the bench refused to hear the same.
‘Cockroach Janta Party’ Saturday protest | Key points
-Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke created the website and social media accounts of ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ a day after the CJI's remarks, referring to certain youths as cockroaches, on May 15. Within days CJP's Instagram page had amassed more than millions of followers, far surpassing the 8.8 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the platform.
-The CJP became an overnight sensation after remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing certain unemployed youth and social media activists to "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court hearing. Though the CJI later clarified that his remarks were aimed at people entering professions with fake degrees and said his comments were "misquoted," the damage - or depending on who you ask, the meme magic - was already done.
-The party, which started as a satirical movement in response to Chief Justice of India's remarks, held its first press conference on Wednesday in Delhi, a day after appointing three spokespersons — Investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka.
-Its founder departed for India on Friday and was likely to land in Delhi at around 8 am on Saturday. Amid anticipation of huge turnout given the massive youth support to the outfit, Dipke took to X on Thursday and appealed to his supporters to not come to Delhi airport. “Instead, I will be going to the Parliament Street Police station to seek permission directly for our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said. We are law abiding citizens and have to act responsibly, he said, asking people to be mindful that nobody should create any kind of disturbance.
-Since being floated, CJP's support base has only grown and also includes prominent figures like activist Sonam Wangchuk and actor Prakash Raj. Sonam Wangchuk, who has been fighting for Ladakh's statehood, is also expected to join the CJP protest on Saturday.
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Dipke leaves for India, says fate in hands of Constitution
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution, said CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on X as he left for India from the United States on Friday. He also attached a hashtag - #JaiBhim - with the post.
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Mega protest planned at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced a major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, June 6, to take part in which he left from the US on Friday.
Dipke was expected to land in Delhi at around 8 am on Saturday. Amid anticipation of huge turnout given the massive youth support to the outfit, Dipke took to X on Thursday and appealed to his supporters to not come to Delhi airport. “Instead, I will be going to the Parliament Street Police station to seek permission directly for our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” he said. We are law abiding citizens and have to act responsibly, he said, asking people to be mindful that nobody should create any kind of disturbance.
What is Cockroach Janta Party
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Boston University graduate Abhijeet Dipke created the website and social media accounts of ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ a day after the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks, referring to certain youths as cockroaches, on May 15.
Within days CJP's Instagram page had amassed more than millions of followers, far surpassing the 8.8 million followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the platform.
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE: Delhi HC refuses to hear urgently plea seeking crowd control measures
Cockroach Janta Party protest LIVE updates: The Delhi high court on Friday refused to urgently hear a petition seeking directions to the police to deploy crowd control measures at all entry corridors in view of the proposed strike at Jantar Mantar by the satirical outfit ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ on Saturday.
The above development came as CJP's founder Abhijeet Dipke was flying to India from the US to lead the proposed protest on Saturday, permission of which has not been sought by the party