‘Record everything, apply sunscreen’: CJP issues dos & don’ts for today's protest, shares full plan

“But remember what to do and what NOT to do. All eyes are on us!”

“6 June, 9 am - Milte hain kal fellow cockroaches 🪳 Dharmendra Pradhan ka isteefa le kar rahenge! Time to turn this tiny joke into a revolution. Get ready to swarm the streets of Delhi with peaceful and loving dissent.”

In a post on X, the party released a list of do’s and don’ts.

Dipke had announced the protest on social media platform X and initially urged the youth to join and reach Delhi airport. However, in a fresh update yesterday, he asked people “not to reach” Delhi airport, as it would cause commotion and inconvenience to the public.

Its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, said he was "on his way to India.”

The Cockroach Janta Party, all set to hold its first protest today at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, has issued a set of do’s and don’ts for the demonstration. It includes carrying Tirangas , applying sunscreen, and recording everything.

Do's: • The party urged people participating in the protest to reach Parliament Street Police Station near Jantar Mantar at 9 am on June 6.

• It also asked protestors to carry the national flag and a book, since they are promoting and upholding the right to education and equal opportunity. It further urged protestors to “document” the protest responsibly and peacefully.

• If you observe any miscreant behaviour, report it to the police immediately.

• Please come prepared for weather, stay hydrated, and take care of your health and safety. It also urged protestors to apply sunscreen and get a cap. “We must collaborate with the sun,” the party said.

Don'ts: • The party asked protestors not to come alone if possible, saying that the movement is stronger when “cockroaches” arrive in groups. “It peaks when you come with family.”

• It further advised participants not to throw flowers, and instead offer them to the police respectfully. “Bring flowers and hand them to the police. Thank them for caring for our youth's future.”

• The party also urged protestors not to engage with trolls or provocateurs, noting that such individuals are “professionals.”

• It also urged protestors not to show up hungry. “Eat before you arrive, revolution requires breakfast.”

Why is the protest being held? Dipke said the protest is aimed at seeking the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following multiple exam controversies in India. The protest will mark Dipke's first visit to India since launching the satirical political outfit, which has gained significant traction on social media.

Citing the NEET paper leak controversy and issues surrounding recent CBSE examination results, Dipke had alleged that more than one crore students have been failed by the system and left anxious about their future.

In its first press meet held at the Constitution Club of India, the party’s spokespersons said the demonstration would be open to all participants, regardless of political affiliation, and called on students, their parents, and young people across the country to join.

Investigative journalist Saurav Das was named chief spokesperson, alongside political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka.

Das said the movement was aimed at demanding accountability in the education system. “We have given an open call. Anybody can join us without a party banner. We are ready to have a dialogue with everybody, be it those in power or the Opposition,” he said.