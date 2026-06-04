‘Anybody can join’: CJP, in first presser, invites students, youth to take part in protest | Key demands

The press conference, held at the Constitution Club of India, also introduced the party’s newly appointed spokespersons . Investigative journalist Saurav Das was named chief spokesperson, alongside political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka.

Calling recent administrative changes in the CBSE an “eyewash”, the satire political outfit said the transfers of senior officials did not address deeper problems in the system.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has outlined plans for its upcoming protest on June 6. The Party seeks the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in the conduct of national examinations, it said at its first press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Key demands of the CJP protest The CJP said the June 6 protest was being organised in response to allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in major examinations including NEET, CBSE and CUET.

“We are demanding accountability in the system,” Saurav Das added. “We have been demanding the resignation of the education minister, but no action has been taken against him to date. The transfers are being projected as action. It’s not. There’s a rot in the system,” he said.

‘Anybody can join us’: CJP The party said the demonstration would be open to all participants, regardless of political affiliation, and called on students, their parents, and young people across the country to join.

Saurav Das said the movement was aimed at demanding accountability in the education system. “We have given an open call. Anybody can join us without a party banner. We are ready to have a dialogue with everybody, be it those in power or the Opposition,” he said.

CJP founder to land in India on June 6 The protest call has been linked to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is expected to return to India on June 6 and move to seek permission for the demonstration at Jantar Mantar via Parliament Street Police Station.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was said to join Dipke, as per the CJP spokespersons.

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Ashutosh Ranka seemed confident that permission would be granted. “Jantar Mantar has historically been a site for peaceful dissent. We are confident that the police will give us permission,” he said. “To protest is our fundamental right by the Constitution,” Saurav Das said.