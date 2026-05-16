New Delhi, The Kuki Students' Organisation on Saturday held a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar here against the alleged violence, abductions and killings targeting the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur and other parts of the Northeast, according to a statement issued here. Delhi: Protest at Jantar Mantar condemns violence against Kuki-Zo community

The Delhi-NCR unit of the organisation alleged that members of the Kuki-Zo community were being targeted by cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah and its "proxy groups", and accused the authorities of failing to take decisive action despite repeated incidents of violence.

The protest was held following the killing of three Kuki-Zo church pastors on May 13, injuries to several others and the alleged abduction of 14 Kuki-Zo men, the statement said.

Students who gathered at the protest were seen holding placards reading: "Kidnapping civilians is a war crime", "Justice before peace" and "Stop Ethnic violence".

"Recent incidents involving Haijang, Gampal, K Songlung, Litan, Mullam and Lanchah villages reflect the worsening security situation and targeted persecution faced by innocent Kuki-Zo civilians," the student organisation said.

It further raised concerns over alleged "illegal cross-border movement and illegal timber and drug trade activities in areas such as Namlee, Wanglee and Choro in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts".

In its statement, the outfit claimed that the National Investigation Agency had confirmed the involvement of NSCN-IM cadres in the alleged looting of a Punjab National Bank branch in Ukhrul involving around ₹20 crore.

Among its demands, the Kuki Students' Organisation sought abrogation of the ceasefire agreement with NSCN-IM, safe recovery of the abducted men, an NIA probe into the killing of the pastors and implementation of a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people.

"Immediate implementation of separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people under the Constitution of India to ensure permanent peace, security, political protection and safeguard against repeated ethnic violence and targeted persecution," the organisation demanded in its statement.

The protest was "peaceful and democratic", it said, and aimed at drawing national attention to the security concerns faced by the Kuki-Zo community.

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