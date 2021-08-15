Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mission Karmyayogi to fuel efficiency in bureaucracy: Modi at Red Fort
india news

Mission Karmyayogi to fuel efficiency in bureaucracy: Modi at Red Fort

On 75th Independence Day, PM Modi said these initiatives would help prepare the youth, driven by entrepreneural skills, to fuel the growth of India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 75th Independence Day function at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Sunday,(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre started Mission Karmayogi and set up a capacity building commission to introduce a people-centric approach and efficiency in bureaucracy. The Prime Minister was addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on India's 75th Independence Day. 

Modi said these initiatives would help prepare the youth of the country driven by entrepreneurial skills and capacity to fuel the growth of India. 

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, known as 'Mission Karmayogi, was launched last year to enhance governance through civil service capacity building.

ALSO READ: PM Modi coins new mantra, adds Sabka Prayas to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas

The programme was aimed at training civil servants at various academies by including optimum use of the government's digital learning platform.

The Prime Minister said the state-of-the-art training infrastructure under the programme would improve the government's human resources management practices and develop the capacity of the bureaucrats.

ALSO READ: Now is the time to change the world and transform us as citizens: PM Modi

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also stressed the importance of fully utilising the capabilities of India to take it to new heights in the 21st century. 

He gave a call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for the growth of the country.

The Prime Minister highlighted that for the overall development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people.

In his 88-minute-long speech, Modi called the new National Education Policy a tool to “fight poverty” as it facilitates teaching in mother tongue in tune with the need of the 21st century. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
75 years of independence india independence day prime minister narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

‘We are a new India’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post on Independence Day

Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, share goes viral

People share ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about popular dishes on Twitter

‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours dance forms with unique doodle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP