Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Strong ties, cooperation: PM Modi responds to world leaders on I-Day greetings

Strong ties, cooperation: PM Modi responds to world leaders on I-Day greetings

india news
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Independence Day 2022: World leaders who sent greetings to India included French PM Emmanuel Macron, Australia's Anthony Albanese, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, German Chancellor Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day, at Red Fort in New Delhi, on Monday. (HT photo)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders - from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to Australia's newly-appointed PM Anthony Albanese to President of Zimbabwe and others - for sending greetings as India celebrated 75 years of freedom.

Australia prime minister Anthony Albanese had issued a statement remembering his “fond memories” of his travels to India and said he was “strongly committed to deepening our partnership in the spirit of respect, friendship and cooperation”. In response, PM Modi said, “The friendship between India and Australia has stood the test of time and has benefitted both our peoples greatly.”

RELATED STORIES

Among others the Prime Minister replied to included Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, German Chancellor Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, among others.

“Touched by your Independence Day greetings, President @EmmanuelMacron. India truly cherishes its close relations with France. Ours is a bilateral partnership for global good,” Modi tweeted in reply to France's Macron.

To his Nepal counterpart, PM Modi wished for India-Nepal friendship to continue to flourish in the years to come. Responding to Chancellor Scholz, He called India and Germany “vital partners” and said the “multi-faceted cooperation is vibrant and mutually beneficial to our peoples”.

A day after resplendent Independence Day celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders paid floral tributes on Tuesday morning to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Newly-elected Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present at the AB Vajpayee memorial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi independence day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP