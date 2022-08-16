Strong ties, cooperation: PM Modi responds to world leaders on I-Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked world leaders - from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to Australia's newly-appointed PM Anthony Albanese to President of Zimbabwe and others - for sending greetings as India celebrated 75 years of freedom.

Australia prime minister Anthony Albanese had issued a statement remembering his “fond memories” of his travels to India and said he was “strongly committed to deepening our partnership in the spirit of respect, friendship and cooperation”. In response, PM Modi said, “The friendship between India and Australia has stood the test of time and has benefitted both our peoples greatly.”

Among others the Prime Minister replied to included Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, German Chancellor Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, among others.

“Touched by your Independence Day greetings, President @EmmanuelMacron. India truly cherishes its close relations with France. Ours is a bilateral partnership for global good,” Modi tweeted in reply to France's Macron.

To his Nepal counterpart, PM Modi wished for India-Nepal friendship to continue to flourish in the years to come. Responding to Chancellor Scholz, He called India and Germany “vital partners” and said the “multi-faceted cooperation is vibrant and mutually beneficial to our peoples”.

