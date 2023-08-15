On PM Modi's criticism of nepotism, NCP's Supriya Sule recalls Amit Shah's statement

Dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of dynastic politics during his Independence Day speech, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said that nepotism is prevalent in every party. Sule, daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, recalled Union home minister Amit Shah's statement in Lok Sabha to assert that the ruling BJP was not devoid of dynastic politics. NCP leader Supriya Sule.(PTI)

“I can recall Amit Shah's statement in the Lok Sabha when he said that 'when you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing at yourself',” Sule said.

Decrying corruption, nepotism and appeasement as the three evils that have harmed the country immensely, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said it is a collective responsibility to promote "suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (objectivity)" to make India developed.

"'Parivarvaad' and appeasement have caused immense damage to the country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them, their life mantra is 'Party of the family, by the family and for the family,’" PM Modi said in a veiled dig at some opponents of the BJP.

"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement," he added.

The prime minister exuded confidence that he would deliver the Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2024 as well.

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” PM Modi said.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav told reporters that Modi will not be able to hoist the national flag from Red Fort next year.

“We will come to power (in 2024),” he said.

