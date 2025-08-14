Independence Day: Tricolour to be unfurled 1st time at 14 Chhattisgarh villages

The national flag will be unfurled for the first time at 14 remote villages in Chhattisgarh’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Bastar region on Independence Day on Friday, the state police said. Anti-Maoist operations have been intensified in Bastar since January. Anti-Maoist operations have been intensified in Bastar since January. (ANI)

Inspector general (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P described the development as a “truly historic milestone” for the region. “What were once zones of fear and intimidation are now buzzing with preparations. Children are practising patriotic songs, elders are decorating the grounds, and entire communities are coming together in the spirit of freedom.”

He credited the transformation to the relentless efforts of security forces and the growing trust between the administration and the people. “...fear has replaced confidence, and the active involvement of villagers alongside our personnel reflects a deepening bond.”

Officials said national festivals were once impossible in Maoist strongholds. They added camps of security forces near these villages have instilled a sense of safety and hope among residents. Officials noted that Maoist attempts to mark national occasions with black flags have almost ended.

Units of the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force, and Central Armed Police Forces are carrying out intensive patrols and area domination exercises across Bastar to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai will hoist the national flag at Raipur’s Police Parade Ground and receive the guard of honour. Ministers and lawmakers will participate in events across the state amid tight security, particularly in Maoist-affected areas.