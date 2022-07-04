India adds 16,135 Covid cases to its tally; 24 deaths in a day

In a marginal rise from yesterday, India recorded 16,135 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 43,518,564, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Monday. In the same period, as many as 24 people succumbed due to the viral disease, with the total fatalities rising to 525,223.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | India records 16,103 new Covid cases, 31 deaths in 24 hours

The cumulative tally of active patients, too, continued to rise, and stands at 113,864, up from 111,7111 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries are at 42,879,477, with 13,958 people recuperating in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.

Recoveries, deaths and active patients constitute 98.53%, 1.21% and 0.26% of the overall tally.

Also Read | China Covid outbreaks widen as mass testing finds more cases

The daily positivity rate is at 4.85% as the latest rise in infections was from 332,978 samples that were tested on Sunday. As many as 863,999,907, samples have been tested till now, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kerala accounted for 3,322 fresh infections, while the corresponding figures for Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were 2,962 and 2,672 respectively. In West Bengal, 1,822 people tested positive, while Karnataka saw 975 new cases. Delhi's downward trend continued with the addition of 648 infections to its overall caseload.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh saw five-fold increase in Covid cases in June

On the vaccination front, more than 1.97 billion doses of Covid-19 cases have been administered nationally till now, of which 1,78,383 were used in the last 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON