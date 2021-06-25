Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India administered over six million Covid-19 vaccine doses in a day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd., for a student, who has a place to study abroad, at a Covid-19 vaccination center set up in a school in New Delhi India, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Bloomberg)

India administered more than six million doses of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines on Thursday, the central government informed a day later. In post from its official handle on Twitter, the government's broadcasting arm noted on Friday that 6,073,912 vaccine doses were administered in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide cumulative vaccination coverage past the 3.07-billion mark.

As many as 307,948,744 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India till now. Thursday was the fourth day since the implementation of the 'Revised Guidelines for Covid-19 Vaccination' under the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Meanwhile, India's daily Covid-19 spike fell to 51,667, a day after the country recorded over 54,000 new cases. According to the health ministry's official update at 9am on Friday, the country's overall infection tally now stands at 30,134,445 while the death toll has reached 393,310. The number of active cases declined to 612,868 as more and more people recovered. As per the health ministry data, 64,527 people recovered from the viral disease and the total number now stands at 29,128,267.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the single-day spike for the 43rd consecutive day, the central government said. The recovery rate has increased to 96.66% while the weekly positivity rate remains below 5% and is currently at 3%. On the other hand, the daily positivity rate, too, is currently at 2.98% and has remained less than 5% for 18 days in a row.

