India ahead of US in solar capacity additions in 2025: Govt

India has become the world’s second-largest solar growth market, overtaking the US in annual solar capacity addition in 2025, new and renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday. The Charanka Solar Park in Patan district of Gujarat. (Reuters)

“India’s solar growth story is setting global benchmarks. In 2025, India surpassed the US in annual solar capacity additions to become the world’s 2nd largest solar growth market. As the fastest-growing major solar market, India is driving record capacity additions through strong policy support, innovation and world-class infrastructure,” he wrote on X.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India’s #CleanEnergy transition is accelerating, strengthening energy security, advancing sustainable development and reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in #RenewableEnergy. #IndiaRanks2InSolar,” he added.

Officials said the latest International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report shows India recorded more than 37 GW of solar additions in 2025, compared with the US’s 34 GW, propelling it past the US into the No. 2 position globally.

“India has emerged as the world’s 2nd-largest solar market, overtaking the US in annual solar capacity additions in 2025. This achievement reflects the nation’s rapid clean energy growth helping ensure efficient, reliable, and sustainable solar infrastructure,” Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav wrote on X.

HT reported on April 9 that India ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, after China and the US, according to Renewable Energy Statistics 2026.

Joshi said then that India has moved ahead of Brazil in the rankings. The International Renewable Energy Agency released statistics as of December 2025. He said India achieved a total non‑fossil capacity addition of 55.3 GW during the financial year 2025–26.

China leads with renewable energy capacity of 2,258.02 GW, followed by the US at 467.92 GW and India at 250.52 GW. Brazil follows with 228.20 GW and Germany with 199.92 GW.

The minister also highlighted that in July 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable share in electricity generation, with renewables meeting 51.5% of the country’s total electricity demand of 203 GW.