India Army posts video on Op Sindoor on Pak terror bases, underlines why and how ceasefire was done | Watch

The Northern Command of the Indian Army released a video on social media on Wednesday evening, showing some key highlights from Operation Sindoor against terror bases in Pakistan. The video by Indian Army showed strikes blowing up hostile targets. (Video grab: X/@NorthernComd_IA)

In a post on X, the army called the early May operation “an exemplar of restraint turning into decisive response”.

India has said it only carried out precision strikes against some targets as retaliation for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, and did not intend to escalate. That is why it agreed to a ceasefire, the government and the army have stressed.

“Precision strikes on terror launchpads and the elimination of perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre underscore our unwavering pursuit of peace in the region,” the Northern Command said on X.

The video addresses also how the ceasefire between India and Pakistan came about — a question that has caught global attention, as US President Donald Trump is reportedly incensed for India not going along with his claim of having “stopped the war”.

The army's message in the video underlines India's sovereign position: of not allowing third-party mediation to dictate its decisions.

It shows rare footage purportedly transmitted from the drones and missiles used for the attack.

On the ceasefire, it carries the clip from May, of Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), saying categorically that it was his Pakistani counterpart who “proposed that we cease hostilities”. This is the only bit, in the video that's just over 3 minutes, of an Indian officer speaking.

In all-caps text and with dramatic music, the video says, “A new line is drawn: India will not stop until terrorism is wiped out.”

The Indian Air Force also shared some rare footage of the operation last week.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict.