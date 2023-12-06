India backs Myanmar’s transition towards federal democracy

India expressed its support for Myanmar’s transition towards a federal democracy during Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between the two countries in New Delhi on Wednesday, against the backdrop of a string of military successes by anti-junta resistance forces.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra & Deputy FM U Lwin Oo of Myanmar in New Delhi (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including the situation along the India-Myanmar border and security, during the 20th round of FOC. The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and the Myanmar side was headed by deputy foreign minister Lwin Oo.

“The Indian side reiterated its support to Myanmar for its transition towards a federal democracy,” the external affairs ministry said in a readout on the meeting without giving details.

The two sides also discussed trade, commerce, connectivity, the status of bilateral development projects in Myanmar, and concerns related to transnational crimes, the readout said.

The Indian side also expressed its “continued support to people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including connectivity projects and projects” under the Rakhine State Development Programme and the Border Area Development Programme for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

The meeting was held at a time when anti-junta resistance forces drawn from diverse ethnic groups have scored several successes against Myanmar’s military in different parts of the country, including strategic regions located near the borders with China and India.

The People’s Defence Forces and ethnic armed organisations have captured areas around the only two official land border crossing points between India and Myanmar and overrun dozens of military bases. Reports have said the military has suffered casualties in attacks over the past week in Rakhine, Kachin, Shan and Karenni states and Magwe and Sagaing regions.

Myanmar’s activists have called on members of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) grouping to stay away from a conference being organised by the junta in Naypyitaw on December 15. The members of the grouping include Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, and China’s Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

India has maintained ties with Myanmar’s military regime largely because of concerns about the activities of anti-India militant groups, which have several bases across the border.