close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / 1300 Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Manipur’s Kamjong: Officials

1300 Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Manipur’s Kamjong: Officials

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Five Manipur districts– Churachandpur, Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Ukhrul, share a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar. Kamjong district alone shares a 109 km border with Myanmar

About 1300 Myanmarese, who fled their country in the past few days amid the unrest, have taken refuge in Kamjong, a border district in Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

The people from Myanmar fled to Manipur following heavy-gun fighting between Myanmar army and rebel groups (Representative Photo)
The people from Myanmar fled to Manipur following heavy-gun fighting between Myanmar army and rebel groups (Representative Photo)

“At the moment, about 1300 refugees (from Myanmar) are taking shelter in Phaikoh, Human Thana, K Ashang Khullen Aze, Namlee and Wanglee villages in Kamjong district,” Kamjong deputy commissioner Rangnamei Rang Peter said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Until Wednesday (November 29), about 782 biometrics have been recorded,” he added.

Five Manipur districts– Churachandpur, Chandel, Kamjong, Tengnoupal and Ukhrul, share a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar. Kamjong district alone shares a 109 km border with Myanmar.

Currently, the Assam Rifles are reportedly manning the border region to check cross-border movement.

According to the district administration, the lack of a proper border fence in Kamjong district is one major problem in preventing illegal infiltration from crossing over to the Indian side.

The crackdown of the military on rebel groups in Myanmar border villages has triggered a mass influx of Myanmar nationals into Manipur.

Altogether, around 718 Myanmar nationals, including 209 male, 208 female and 301 children, were reported taking shelter at New Lajang, Yangnomphai sawmill, Yangnomphai, New Samtal, Bonse, Aivomjang and Lajang in Manipur’s border districts in July this year, according to the people familiar with the matter.

Chief minister N Biren Singh had in February had informed the Manipur assembly that altogether 393 Myanmar nationals were apprehended in the state for illegally entering India between January 2012 and February 2023.

In March 2023, the state had even planned to set up a temporary shelter home which could accommodate around 5,000 people after Myanmar nationals started migrating to Manipur, in the view of escalating crisis in Myanmar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out