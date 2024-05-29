 India, Bangladesh discuss extradition cases, visa issues | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
India, Bangladesh discuss extradition cases, visa issues

PTI |
May 29, 2024 11:56 PM IST

The two sides met for the fourth round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue in Delhi and reiterated their commitment to continue promoting exchanges.

India and Bangladesh on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks focusing on issues relating to visas, mutual legal assistance and extradition cases.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (HT/File)
The two sides met for the fourth round of the India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue in Delhi and reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges.

They held "wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, visa matters, repatriation, MLAT (Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty) and extradition cases, etc," the external affairs ministry said.

"The two sides also agreed to further strengthen the bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA) to facilitate movement of nationals from both sides," it said in a statement.

The India-Bangladesh consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 with an aim to strengthen people-to-people contacts by having a regular channel of communication on issues relating to consular, visa and mutual legal assistance.

"Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges and agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue in Dhaka on a mutually convenient date," the ministry said.

Dr. Aman Puri, Joint Secretary (consular-passport-visa division) at the ministry, led the Indian delegation at the talks.

The Bangladeshi team was headed by Rokebul Haque Director General (South Asia), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
India News / India, Bangladesh discuss extradition cases, visa issues
New Delhi
Thursday, May 30, 2024
