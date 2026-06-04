India, Bangladesh set to discuss border security at Delhi conference from June 8

The 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh’s Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held in New Delhi from June 8 to 11 and tackle a range of border management and security issues, a BSF statement issued on Wednesday said.

This is the first meeting between the two forces after the new BJP state government took charge in West Bengal, which shares the longest border with Bangladesh.(HT_PRINT)

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Director General Praveen Kumar will lead the BSF side, while Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General of BGB, will head the Bangladesh delegation. This is the first meeting between the two forces after the new BJP state government took charge in West Bengal, which shares the longest border with Bangladesh among all states.

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The statement added that the talks will focus on preventing assaults on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh nationals, curbing trans-border crimes, preventing the entry of Bangladeshi criminals into India and incidents of fence breaching by Bangladesh nationals. The two sides will also deliberate on action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh, confidence-building measures and other matters concerning border management, it added.

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