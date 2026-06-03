India becomes 2nd largest solar growth market, surpassing US: MNRE

India has become the second largest solar growth market, surpassing the US, Pralhad Joshi, minister for new and renewable energy said on Wednesday. India is followed by Brazil with a capacity of 228.20GW and Germany with 199.92GW. (Representative Image/ HT Photo)

“India’s solar growth story is setting global benchmarks. In 2025, India surpassed the USA in annual solar capacity additions to become the world’s 2nd largest solar growth market. As the fastest-growing major solar market, India is driving record capacity additions through strong policy support, innovation and world-class infrastructure,” he wrote on X.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India’s #CleanEnergy transition is accelerating, strengthening energy security, advancing sustainable development and reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in #RenewableEnergy. #IndiaRanks2InSolar,” he added.

As per latest International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report, India clocked over 37GW+, compared to USA’s 34GW in 2025, helping it race ahead of the USA to the second position globally, officials said.

“India has emerged as the world’s 2nd-largest solar market, overtaking the US in annual solar capacity additions in 2025. This achievement reflects the nation’s rapid clean energy growth helping ensure efficient, reliable, and sustainable solar infrastructure,” Bhupender Yadav, union environment minister wrote on X.

On April 9, HT reported that India ranks third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, after China and the US, according to Renewable Energy Statistics 2026, Joshi said. He said India has moved ahead of Brazil in the ranking.

The International Renewable Energy Agency released the statistics as of December 2025. He said India achieved a total non-fossil capacity addition of 55.3GW during Financial Year (FY) 2025–26.

China has the highest renewable energy capacity at 2,258.02GW, followed by the US at 467.92GW and India at 250.52GW.

India is followed by Brazil with a capacity of 228.20GW and Germany with 199.92GW.

The minister also highlighted that in July 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation. Renewables met 51.5% of the country’s total electricity demand of 203GW, he said.