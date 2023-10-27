News / India News / India begins ‘quiet efforts’ after 8 ex-navy veterans get death penalty in Qatar

India begins ‘quiet efforts’ after 8 ex-navy veterans get death penalty in Qatar

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 28, 2023 04:26 AM IST

The authorities in Qatar maintained a complete silence on the case, which found no mention in the country’s media

NEW DELHI: India has quietly launched efforts to find a resolution to the issue of the eight former Indian Navy personnel given the death sentence by a Qatari court, though authorities in both countries remained tight-lipped on the matter on Friday.

A copy of the verdict from Qatar’s Court of First Instance was yet to be formally received by the Indian side. (FILE PHOTO)
A copy of the verdict from Qatar’s Court of First Instance was yet to be formally received by the Indian side. (FILE PHOTO)

The authorities in Qatar maintained a complete silence on the case, which found no mention in the country’s media. People familiar with the matter said a copy of the verdict from Qatar’s Court of First Instance was yet to be formally received by the Indian side.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

There was also no further comment from the Indian side after the external affairs ministry issued a statement on Thursday expressing deep shock at the Qatari court’s verdict and pledging to look at all legal options.

The people said quiet efforts had been launched through diplomatic and official channels to find a resolution to the matter.

Among the possibilities being look at is filing an appeal against the verdict or using an agreement signed by India and Qatar in 2015 for the transfer of convicted prisoners so that they can complete their sentence in their home country.

The agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons was ratified by the Qatari side the same year, and it was one of six pacts signed during a state visit to India by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar.

There is also the possibility of approaching the International Court of Justice, as was done in the case of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was detained by Pakistani authorities in 2016 and subsequently sentenced to death by a military court on charges of alleged espionage.

There was also no word on the development from the former employer of the eight men – Oman-based Dahra Engineering & Security Services, which owned the now defunct Dahra Global Technologies & Consultancy Services. Dahra Global was shut down in May this year and replaced by Advanced Services and Maintenance.

At the time of their detention, all eight men were working for Dahra Global Technologies & Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and other services to Qatar’s armed forces and security agencies. They were believed to have been overseeing the induction of Italian-made midget stealth submarines into the Qatari Navy.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out