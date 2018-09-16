India being developed as tourist destination, says Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh Sunday asserted India is full of cultural diversity but yet it is unbreakable and it is being developed as a tourist destination.

Singh was speaking on the inauguration of the second edition of ‘Paryatan Parv’, being held across the country to promote tourist sites, especially among domestic travellers.

The event is being organised by the Tourism Ministry with the objective of drawing focus on the benefits of tourism, showcasing the cultural diversity of the country and reinforcing the principle of “tourism for all”.

“Indian culture is very rich. Its rich civilisation is discussed across the world. Its the only country where followers of all the imparted religions are found.

“There are a great number of languages, dialects and dresses. Its a country full of diversity. Still, it is incredible and unbreakable,” Singh said.

He said that the tourism will help people to understand the country.

“The country is full of traditions and customs. it is being developed as a tourist destination. The government is trying to increase tourism’s contribution in the GDP from seven to 10 per cent,” he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Union minister of state for culture and tourism, KJ Alphons, said that the country was largest growing in the tourism industry.

According to the ministry, ‘Paryatan Parv’ will have three main components -- ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, ‘Tourism for All’ and ‘Tourism and Governance’.

The event will focus on domestic tourists especially to sensitise youth, the ministry said that India has a huge variety of destinations many of which are yet to be promoted.

Thirty-two states and Union territories, along with different departments of the government, are collaborating with the ministry to organise 3,150 activities across India as part of the programme, it said.

While celebrations will be held across the country with the help of state governments, at Rajpath in the national capital, activities will continue for 12 days.

Eighteen theme-based pavilions will be set up by states. It would also have 54 food stalls, craft bazaar and exhibitions will be held there.

This time, the ministry has also included yoga in the events. Its demonstration, training, therapy would be held by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga everyday on the Rajpath lawns.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 21:42 IST