News / India News / INDIA bloc's nationwide protest today against MPs' suspension; Rahul Gandhi to speak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

INDIA bloc's nationwide protest today against MPs' suspension; Rahul Gandhi to speak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

HT News Desk
Dec 22, 2023 07:09 AM IST

Leaders of the Opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are scheduled to hit the streets today to protest against the suspension of a historic number of MPs from Parliament in an “undemocratic manner” during the Winter Session. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party president Rahul Gandhi and other members of the alliance will address the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar at 11 am.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with Opposition MPs during the protest March regarding the suspension of MPs.(Hindustan Times)
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with Opposition MPs during the protest March regarding the suspension of MPs.(Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, a nationwide protest has also been scheduled at all district headquarters, Kharge said.

LS suspends 3 more MPs; Kharge accuses PM Modi of 'violation of privilege'

A series of suspensions ensued in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after the Winter Session witnessed disruptions following the December 13 breach of Parliament security incident with demands of a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the matter. Ahead of the sine-die conclusion of the session, three more Opposition MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha, pushing the total number of suspensions to a record-breaking 146.

On Thursday, the Opposition MPs, including those suspended, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk as a mark of protest against the move by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

During the earlier protest, Kharge urged the government to “behave democratically”, alleging that the BJP does not have faith in democracy.

“Parliament is a big Panchayat. If one will not speak in Parliament where would one speak. It is unfortunate that Home Minister Shah and Prime Minister Modi did not come to the House to apprise about the security breach. They spoke about issues which should be spoken in the House, outside it,” he said, adding that PM Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on the security breach issue inside the Parliament.

    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

