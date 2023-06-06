China in focus as Singh meets US defence secretary

NEW DELHI India on Monday briefed the United States on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have been locked in a border row for more than three years, the Chinese military build-up across the contested LAC, and countermeasures taken by India to deal with any contingency during talks between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Lloyd J Austin, officials aware of the matter said.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh receives the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III on his arrival to inspect the Tri-Services Guard of Honour, at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

“The regional security situation, including the latest developments along the LAC and Pakistan-backed terror, was discussed during the delegation-level talks. Both sides have been tracking China’s moves closely in the region as well as in the Indo-Pacific,” said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

India and China have held 18 round of talks to ease tensions along the LAC but outstanding problems at Depsang and Demchok are still on the negotiating table. Despite four rounds of disengagement from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso, Gogra (PP-17A) and Hot Springs (PP-15), the Indian and Chinese armies still have more than 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

China’s expansion of airfields along the LAC since 2020 has created capabilities for its military to conduct a wider range of operations, and to counter India’s comparative advantages in some areas, according to an analysis of satellite imagery by HT last week.

The changes on the ground since the military standoff on the LAC began in May 2020 show that China has embarked on a massive expansion of airfields, helipads, railway facilities, missile bases, roads and bridges, both for the faster deployment of troops and to create a range of offensive capabilities, HT reported on June 1.

Apart from Singh, Austin also held talks with national security adviser Ajit Doval.

“During his meetings, the Secretary and his counterparts exchanged perspectives on a range of regional security issues and committed to collaborating closely with India in support of our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement. This comes at a time when China is pushing for greater influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Austin told reporters that the world was witnessing bullying and coercion by China, and Russian aggression against Ukraine that seeks to redraw borders and threatens national sovereignty. “Democracies must now rally together in common interests and shared values. Preserving and protecting freedom is essential to peace and prosperity and requires vigorous leadership from the US and India,” he said.

Doval and Austin exchanged views on regional and global security issues of concern, including maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. “The Secretary welcomed Mr Doval’s perspective about shared security interests and objectives, including his ideas for greater maritime collaboration...In all of his engagements, the Secretary underscored the centrality of the US-India partnership to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” the DoD statement said.

India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing on peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international laws at a time when China claims large portions of the disputed South China Sea, and its aggressive moves in the region threaten to escalate tensions.

“India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to closely working with the US across the domains for capacity building and further consolidating our strategic partnership,” Singh wrote on Twitter on Monday.

India is keeping tabs on China’s aggressive moves in the South China Sea and taking steps to ensure that the Chinese navy doesn’t muscle its way into the Indian Ocean where combat-ready Indian warships are carrying out round-the-clock surveillance for any unusual activity.

