India calls for US action on pro-Khalistan group

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday flagged India’s concerns about the activities of US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which has called for the creation of Khalistan, and its links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence, during talks with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, people aware of the matter said. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with USA’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Delhi. (@SpokespersonMoD)

Singh and Gabbard also explored avenues for deepening collaboration in areas including cutting-edge defence innovation and niche technologies, with both sides expressing their shared commitment to advancing mutual strategic interests.

“They addressed key areas such as enhancing interoperability and fostering greater integration of defence industrial supply chains to bolster resilience and innovation,” the defence ministry said.

Singh urged Gabbard to designate the SFJ, headed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, as a terrorist entity and clamp down on its anti-India activities being carried out on Americal soil, the people cited in the first instance said, asking not to be named. Pannun has already been declared a terrorist by India and his organisation, SFJ, banned under an anti-terror law.

Seeking strict action against the Khalistani outfit, the minister highlighted its linkages with other terror organisations, including Babbar Khalsa International, HT has learnt. SFJ is known for issuing threats to Indian political leaders, diplomats and other officials, besides targeting Hindu temples.

The talks came at a time when the two sides are looking at expanding defence cooperation with focus on multiple domains in land, air, maritime and space, interoperability, logistics and information sharing, and joint military exercises.

“Happy to have met the US Director of National Intelligence Ms @TulsiGabbard in New Delhi. We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership,” Singh wrote on X.

On Sunday, Gabbard participated in a meeting of top security officials from around the world. Here to attend the Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard is the first senior official of the Trump administration to travel to India.

Drawing from the joint statement issued after the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the discussions reaffirmed the growing strength of the India-US bilateral defence partnership, the ministry said in a statement.

“Both leaders emphasised that strategic security remains a vital pillar of the comprehensive global strategic cooperation between the two nations. They reviewed the significant strides made in the areas of military exercises, strategic cooperation, integration of defence industrial supply chains and information-sharing cooperation, especially in the maritime domain,” the statement added.

In February, Singh and his US counterpart Pete Hegseth reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways and means to expand and deepen the India-US bilateral defence relationship.

Both sides have made progress under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems.

The roadmap, adopted in 2023, seeks to fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in critical areas including air combat and land mobility systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, munitions, and the undersea domain.

Last October, India signed a deal worth $3.5 billion with the US to acquire 31 MQ-9B drones to boost its defence preparedness, primarily with an eye on China. The agreement came after a deliberative process in New Delhi that spanned eight years, involved negotiations with two US administrations, incorporated the lease of two drones in this period, and required, at the American end, a challenging process of congressional approval.

Fifteen drones are meant for the navy, and eight each for the army and the air force.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is also negotiating a deal with US firm GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India. The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington in June 2023 to produce 99 F414 engines for India’s future LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-2 programme.

The joint production of the engines will help the country overcome a striking technology gap, lay the foundation for indigenous development of bigger jet engines and possibly open doors to exports.

Singh’s meeting with Gabbard came a month after Trump revealed that America is paving the way to provide India the F-35 stealth fighters and the two countries announced plans for the co-production of US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and Styker infantry combat vehicles in India during Modi’s visit to the US.

In January, the Union home ministry announced that an enquiry committee set up by the Indian government to investigate allegations about a plot to kill Pannun on American soil has recommended legal action against an individual whose “criminal links and antecedents” came to light earlier.

The ministry didn’t name the individual against whom the committee recommended legal action or refer to the alleged plot to kill the Pannun. But people familiar with developments said at the time that the individual was Vikash Yadav, named by the US justice department in October 2024 as the Indian official who allegedly directed the plot to kill Pannun.