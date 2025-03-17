Persecution, killing of Hindus in Bangladesh a concern for US: Tulsi Gabbard

NEW DELHI: The persecution and killing of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh is a concern for the Trump administration in the US, which is determined to tackle Islamist terrorism around the globe, US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday. (FILES) US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard also spoke about the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to work with partners such as India to tackle challenges related to China. (AFP)

Gabbard, who is in India to attend a conclave of security and intelligence officials and participate in the Raisina Dialogue, also spoke in media interviews about the Trump administration’s efforts to work with partners such as India to tackle challenges related to China. She is the first senior member of the Trump administration to travel to India.

“The long-time unfortunate persecution and killing and abuse of religious minorities – Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics and others – has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration,” she told NDTV news channel.

Talks are “just beginning” between Trump’s new cabinet and the Bangladesh government, she said without giving details. Her comments came against the backdrop of India repeatedly expressing concern about Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, failing to prevent the targeting of the country’s minorities and the rise of extremist elements.

“This continues to remain a central focus area of concern...with the threat of Islamist terrorists and...the global effort of these different groups that are rooted in their same ideology, their same objective, which is to rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate,” she said.

“This obviously affects people of any other religion, other than one that they find acceptable, and they choose to carry this out through very violent and terroristic means,” she said, adding that Trump is committed to identifying and defeating the ideology that drives Islamist terrorism.

While Bangladesh has witnessed a spurt in activities of hardline religious groups such as Hizb-ut-Tahrir, which recently held its first public rally since 2009, none of these forces has publicly called for an Islamic caliphate.

Responding to a question about India and China working together in the face of an expansionist China, Gabbard said both countries are strengthening their partnership as their mutual interests are centred around peace, prosperity, freedom and security. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are leaders “who are very good friends and...very focused on how we can strengthen those shared objectives and those shared interests”, she said.

Gabbard, who met Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, said the Indian premier’s visit to Washington in February set the tone and vision for a stronger India-US partnership. Modi was the first world leader to meet Gabbard shortly after she was officially sworn-in as DNI.

She also said that as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to defeat Islamist terrorism, the US has re-designated the Houthis in Yemen as a terror group and is taking action to prevent them from disrupting maritime trade.

“Our country and other countries should not be in a position to have to make a decision to reroute commerce going through that area simply because of the Houthi threat,” she said.

Trump also perceives the Russia-Ukraine conflict with clear eyes and his priority is to “bring about an end to this war”, Gabbard said. “So he is focused on peace. The negotiations have just begun. He’s looking forward to success in those negotiations, not for himself, but for the cause of peace and to stop the killing of...innocent lives there,” she said.

Under the previous Biden administration, there was “no effort to have direct dialogue with [President Vladimir] Putin and with Russia to try to bring about an end to this war. So already in a very short period of time, President Trump has made much more progress towards peace,” she said.

In the context of US threats to impose reciprocal tariffs on trade partners from April 2, Gabbard said in an interview with ANI that there are opportunities for strengthening the bilateral economic relationship. “When we look at tariffs, obviously, Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interests of India and the opportunities available for the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the US’s economic interests and the interests of the American people,” she said.

Both leaders “have common sense and...are looking for good solutions”, she added. The direct dialogue between the two countries will lay down the path forward, she added.

Gabbard also told ANI that both Trump and Modi are very practical and pragmatic about striking a balance in the Indo-Pacific region and preventing any kind of conflict. “Obviously as it relates to China, there are challenges and there are also opportunities and we have two leaders...who will play a very central role in taking on those challenges, resolving issues where they exist and maximising any opportunities,” she said.