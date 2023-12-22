India can export military systems to Global South countries: IAF chief

NEW DELHI: India’s growing indigenous defence capability has opened the doors for partnerships with the countries of the Global South, and fighter jets, combat helicopters and missile systems hold export potential, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Friday. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (PTI Photo)

“Platforms like the light combat aircraft, light combat helicopter and Akash missile system offer competitive and reliable options for air forces of the Global South, boosting India’s economic and technological clout,” Chaudhari said in his inaugural address at the 20th Subroto Mukherjee seminar on India and the Global South: Challenges and Opportunities. The seminar was organised by the Centre for Air Power Studies.

Countries that are developing or are less developed, are referred to as the Global South.

Establishing joint ventures with these nations can be mutually beneficial, and it could involve co-development of components, sharing production facilities and creating regional maintenance and support hubs, Chaudhari said.

“Capability development in the areas of global supply chains, creating manufacturing hubs and setting up maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities are some areas that need to be concentrated on. Another area that we need to explore is joint research and development projects, defence innovation and technological exchange,” he added.

IAF will act as a catalyst for progress, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the collective advancement of the Global South, Chaudhari said, adding that the air force has trained more than 5,000 foreign trainees from the countries of this grouping and the number is only increasing.

“Our air power engagements with the countries of the Global South have resonated across the board and allowed us to exchange best practices, improve interoperability and build trust. We have increased the footprint of training and cooperation with these nations, and IAF conducts regular training programmes for these partner nations, sharing best practices in the fields of operations and maintenance,” he said.

Roles played by the Indian military advisory teams and courses offered through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme have paved the way for increased cooperation and led to capacity building and human resource development, he said, adding that ITEC has trained more than 200,000 officials from these countries in the civilian and defence sectors.

“IAF has a long and proud tradition of training air force cadets from nations of this group, alongside its own air warriors. This exchange of knowledge and experience has broadened our stature and strengthened diplomatic ties and cooperation,” said the IAF chief.

India has played a proactive role in international fora to protect the Global South’s interest and is giving voice to the countries belonging to this group, Chaudhari said. “This was amply displayed this year when India championed their concerns and put it at the centre of its G-20 presidency.”

He underlined the need to identify contemporary security challenges faced by India and the Global South, and create fora for discussing terrorism, cyber threats, regional conflicts and other shared concerns and coming up with collaborative defence strategies to mitigate these challenges.

“The world is at a pivotal juncture and winds of change are blowing strongly in our favour. India’s rise in the Global South marks a pivotal point in international affairs. Rooted in a rich historical tapestry, the country’s emergence from colonial shadows to a prominent global player brings forth a myriad of challenges and opportunities. Understanding the complex dynamics at play is crucial in navigating a future shaped by interconnectedness,” the IAF chief added.