e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 02, 2019

India, China border meet at Nathula

The meeting took place days before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Nathula Pass
A border personnel meeting between senior military officials of India and China on the latter’s National Day was held “with a lot of warmth” at Nathula Pass on Tuesday, according to an Indian Army officer.
A border personnel meeting between senior military officials of India and China on the latter’s National Day was held “with a lot of warmth” at Nathula Pass on Tuesday, according to an Indian Army officer.(File Photo/HT Photo)
         

A border personnel meeting between senior military officials of India and China on the latter’s National Day was held “with a lot of warmth” at Nathula Pass on Tuesday, according to an Indian Army officer.

The meeting took place days before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India. Jinping will visit Mamallapuram near Chennai in the second week this month for a second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work out a roadmap for the bilateral ties for the next five years. Nathula Garrison Commander A S Dadwal led the panel of the Indian Army officers to the Chinese side of the border at Nathula pass around 10 am. The meeting ended at noon.

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 02:43 IST

tags
top news
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
At meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, NSA Doval talks Kashmir, Aramco attack
Oct 02, 2019 15:33 IST
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
In PM Modi’s NYT tribute to the Mahatma, he proposes the Einstein challenge
Oct 02, 2019 16:44 IST
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
UK court rejects Pak’s claim to £35 million in favour of India, Nizam
Oct 02, 2019 16:23 IST
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Hindustan Times and the Mahatma
Oct 02, 2019 09:11 IST
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary: The man who chronicled Gandhi
Oct 02, 2019 13:29 IST
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Gandhi @ 150: Visualizing the Mahatma’s engagement with India of 2019
Oct 02, 2019 11:27 IST
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Following the Mahatma’s footsteps, do your bit for people around you
Oct 02, 2019 15:10 IST
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Gandhi Jayanti: A tribute for the ages by Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
Oct 02, 2019 13:11 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreGandhi Jayanti UpdatesIPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News