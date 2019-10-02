India, China border meet at Nathula

india

A border personnel meeting between senior military officials of India and China on the latter’s National Day was held “with a lot of warmth” at Nathula Pass on Tuesday, according to an Indian Army officer.

The meeting took place days before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India. Jinping will visit Mamallapuram near Chennai in the second week this month for a second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work out a roadmap for the bilateral ties for the next five years. Nathula Garrison Commander A S Dadwal led the panel of the Indian Army officers to the Chinese side of the border at Nathula pass around 10 am. The meeting ended at noon.

