India, China discuss peace along LAC, border delimitation: ‘Met in keeping with guidance from Modi, Xi Jinping’

India and China on Tuesday discussed maintaining peace and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as well as progress on border delimitation, with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meeting Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi.

The talks between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi were held under the framework of the Special Representatives dialogue. (X/ @EOIBeijing)

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Doval, in his opening remarks, said the normalcy in ties between the countries was a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquility along the border areas, PTI news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Wang spoke about the significance of ties between India and China, saying it had gone beyond the bilateral scope and taken on a global significance. The talks, held under the framework of the Special Representatives dialogue, came weeks before Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to India for the BRICS summit.

Also Read | Ajit Doval meets Chinese vice president Han Zheng ahead of India-China boundary talks

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{{^usCountry}} India and China have in the recent past been working to improve diplomatic relations following a strain caused by the 2020 Galwan border clashes, with the Doval-Wang meeting and Xi's visit part of the bid to renew ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India and China have in the recent past been working to improve diplomatic relations following a strain caused by the 2020 Galwan border clashes, with the Doval-Wang meeting and Xi's visit part of the bid to renew ties. {{/usCountry}}

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The NSA referred to meetings between PM Modi and the Chinese premier on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia in 2024 and the SCO summit in China last year. “We meet in keeping with the guidance of our leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, who have given clear and positive direction to our relationship both at Kazan and Tianjin,” PTI quoted Doval as saying.

‘Momentum in bilateral ties’, ‘resumption of border trade’: What both sides discussed

NSA Doval, who landed in Beijing on Monday for a two-day visit, said the 25th round of the Special Representatives dialogue was “very important”, while highlighting the upcoming BRICS summit.

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“The normalcy we have witnessed in our relationship has been a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas,” Doval said, adding that both representatives had “extensively” discussed this.

“We have extensively talked about it today just to see how to effectively reinforce and further consolidate our efforts to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas,” he said, according to PTI.

Also Read | China's Xi Jinping may visit India next month for BRICS Summit 2026, 1st trip in 7 years

Doval further highlighted the “successful conduct of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathu La” and the resumption of traditional border trade between India and China via all three passes, saying it had brought “tangible benefits” to residents in border areas.

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Wang, meanwhile, underscored the importance of “stepping up communication…to enhance mutual trust and overcome obstacles.” The Chinese foreign minister stressed on the need to “be good friends that enjoy good neighbourliness and be good partners that contribute to each other's success.”

He urged India and China to draw lessons from history, and called for gradually building a positive narrative on boundary affairs. “I look forward to continuing to have in-depth exchange of views with you on issues of shared interest to better understand each other and to properly handle the boundary question, to not only maintain peace and tranquility in the border area but also inject new impetus for the bilateral relationship,” PTI cited Wang as saying.