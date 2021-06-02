India clocks 132,788 lakh new Covid-19 cases, sees rise in single-day infection and deaths

India on Wednesday recorded 132,788 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the past 24 hours, a marked increase from Tuesday's single-day spike, showed data shared by the Union health ministry at 8am on Wednesday. With this, the country's cumulative infection tally has crossed 28.3 million, mounting to 28,307,832. As many as 3,207 new deaths were also recorded in this duration, which took the nationwide fatality toll to 335,102.

Also Read: Covid vaccination drive: 238 mn doses per month needed to meet Dec target

India's daily Covid-19 cases had been witnessing a sharp dip for a while. It decreased gradually in the last four weeks as the measured lockdowns in parts of the country churned out results. On Tuesday, the country reported a single-day spike of 127,510 Covid-19 cases, the lowest in nearly two months. Less than 3,000 new deaths — 2,795, to be exact — were also reported yesterday for the first time in 36 days.

The country's Covid-19 recovery rate has been improving, though, with the number of cured patients per day continuing to outnumber new infections for nearly three weeks now. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, as many as 25,947,629 patients in India have recovered from Covid-19 till now, which accounts for a 92.09% recovery rate nationwide.

Also Read: Here's a list of states that are under Covid-19 lockdown till June 7

The number of active Covid-19 patients in India is currently at 1,793,645, a marked decrease from the 1,895,520 active cases yesterday. The nationwide mortality rate from Covid-19 is 1.18%, according to the health ministry.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 350,057,330 samples had been tested for Covid-19 till Tuesday, of which 2,019,773 were tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage, on the other hand, has crossed 21.83 crore. According to the central government, of the 218,358,591 vaccines that have been administered till now, 173,239,527 were of the first dose while the rest 45,119,064 were of the second.