India condemns demolition of 125-yr-old gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province

India on Wednesday condemned the “highly deplorable and targeted” demolition of a 125-year-old gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province and called on the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Jaiswal contended the demolition of the gurdwara was “not an isolated incident”. (HT Sourced /Screengrab)

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According to reports, the Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Farooqabad city, about 60km from Lahore, was the target of extensive vandalism early on June 25. Pakistani authorities said only the dome of the gurudwara was demolished but videos on social media showed the entire structure was reduced to rubble.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal pointed to “deeply distressing” reports about the demolition of the historic Gurdwara Singh Sabha in Farooqabad and said, “We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), is a matter of grave concern.”

The ETPB is the Pakistani government body responsible for the maintenance of the shrines of religious minorities, including Sikhs.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal contended the demolition of the gurdwara was “not an isolated incident” as there have been reports of similar incidents earlier. “The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal contended the demolition of the gurdwara was “not an isolated incident” as there have been reports of similar incidents earlier. “The systemic targeting of religious minorities and their places of worship in Pakistan continues unabated,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We call upon the government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate this matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice. The demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest,” Jaiswal said.

The Indian side further urged the Pakistan government to “discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship, and put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan”.

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The demolition of the gurdwara triggered protests by the Sikh community. Local authorities in Farooqabad, which is part of Sheikhupura district in Pakistan’s Punjab province, said the land mafia was behind the demolition of the structure. Representatives of Pakistan’s Sikh minority demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.