At 7,171, India reports slight dip in daily Covid tally; active caseload at 51,314

PTI |
Apr 29, 2023 10:33 AM IST

The death toll from Covid increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths.

India saw a single-day rise of 7,171 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have decreased to 51,314, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 5,31,508 with 40 deaths, which included 15 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,56,693 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

