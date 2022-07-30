India Covid tally above 20K-mark for 3rd straight day with 20,408 new cases

India on Saturday reported more than 20,000 Covid cases for the third straight day. 20,408 fresh infections in a day have taken the overall tally to 4,000,138. According to the union health ministry data, the active caseload currently stands at 1,43,384, or 0.33 percent of the cumulative cases.

A total of 54 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total deaths due to the virus to 526,312. Meanwhile, 20,958 people have recovered in a day. The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.48 percent.

While the daily positivity rate is at 5.05 percent, the weekly positivity rate is at 4.92 percent.

A total of 4,04,399 Covid tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccination coverage has reached 203.94 crore-mark - out of which 8.74 crore are precaution (booster) doses. In the last 24 hours, 33,87,173 people have been administered with the vaccine doses.

According to the health ministry data, the Centre has provided 195.08 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories. Over 7.09 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with them, it said.

Meanwhile, as the Covid-19 cases are seeing an upward trend in the country, the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday made wearing masks mandatory in educational institutions, offices, and outdoor as well as indoor gatherings.