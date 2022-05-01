India Covid tally stays above 3,000-mark for 4th day. Details here

India's daily Covid-19 tally saw a slight reduction on Sunday after 3,324 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 4,30,79,188, according to the health ministry dashboard. This is the fourth straight day, however, that the country saw over 3,000 fresh infections in a day.

Forty patients died and 2,876 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of fatalities and recoveries has climbed to 5,23,843 and 4,25,36,253 respectively. On the other hand, the active cases in the country passed the 19,000-mark and currently stand at 19,092. They account for 0.04 per cent of the caseload.

On Saturday, the country had recorded 3,688 infections, 2,755 recoveries and 50 deaths.

The overall vaccination coverage against Covid-19 has exceeded 189 crore with nearly 26 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries since Saturday.

Of the total beneficiaries vaccinated, more than 2.82 crore have been inoculated with the precautionary or the booster dose. Currently, this dose is being administered to beneficiaries above the age of 18 who have already received their first and second dose.

Officials have been reported as saying it may take longer to revise the gap between the second vaccine dose and the precautionary dose as members of the technical expert panel on immunisation are yet to reach a consensus on the matter.

This comes amid speculation over reducing the time gap for administering the precautionary dose from nine to six months as fewer beneficiaries have shown interest.

