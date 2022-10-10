Home / India News / India Covid update: 2,424 fresh infections in 24 hours

Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:05 PM IST

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.75 per cent.

PTI |

India saw a single day rise of 2,424 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437, while the active cases have declined to 28,079, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll has climbed to 5,28,814 with 15 fatalities which include 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

A decline of 514 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who recuperated from the infection surged to 4,40,57,544, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 218.99 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The three new fatalities reported in 24 hours include two from Kerala and one from West Bengal.

