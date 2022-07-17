India Covid vaccination drive crosses milestone of 2 billion doses
India launched the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid last year.
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:05 PM IST
India has crossed the milestone of giving 2 billion vaccine doses a year after it launched the world's largest vaccination drive against coronavirus.
On Saturday, the government had set up a digital clock, ticking backwards to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target as India inched closer to the achievement.
