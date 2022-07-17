Home / India News / India Covid vaccination drive crosses milestone of 2 billion doses
India Covid vaccination drive crosses milestone of 2 billion doses

India launched the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid last year. 
A medical professional shows COVID-19 test results conducted at Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 12:05 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India has crossed the milestone of giving 2 billion vaccine doses a year after it launched the world's largest vaccination drive against coronavirus.

On Saturday, the government had set up a digital clock, ticking backwards to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target as India inched closer to the achievement.

