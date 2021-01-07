e-paper
Home / India News / India delivered 9 consignments of Covid-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March

India delivered 9 consignments of Covid-19 relief supplies to Bhutan since March

According to a tweet by the Indian High Commission, RT-PCR testing kits, portable X-Ray machines were sent to Bhutan during the pandemic.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:31 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Thimpu
As per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Bhutan has reported 755 Covid-19 cases in total. (AP file photo)
         

As many as nine consignments containing medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) were handed over during March-December 2020 to Bhutan by India as assistance for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, said the Indian Embassy in Thimphu on Thursday.

According to a tweet by the Indian High Commission, RT-PCR testing kits, portable X-Ray machines were sent to Bhutan during the pandemic.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder with Bhutan during times of Covid-19! 9 consignments containing RT-PCR test kits, a portable X-Ray machine, medical supplies and PPE equipment were handed over during March-December 2020,” the Indian High Commission tweeted.

In December, India handed over a consignment of RT-PCR Covid-19 test kits for 20,000 tests to Bhutan to fight the pandemic. The 9th consignment of medical supplies was delivered at Phuentsholing, Bhutan.

India will keep providing all required support to Bhutan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Embassy of India, Thimphu said. Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, in a statement dated December 24 said, “India stands alongside Bhutan. Together, we will fight the Covid-19 pandemic, through a sustainable recovery.”

As per the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Bhutan has reported 755 Covid-19 cases in total.

