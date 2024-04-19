India delivers 1st batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines

NEW DELHI: India on Friday delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and launchers to the Philippines, two years after the two countries signed a deal worth almost $375 million to equip the Philippine Marines with three batteries of the missiles, officials aware of the matter said. India’s defence exports grew 32.5% last fiscal and crossed the ₹ 21,000-crore mark for the first time

India flew the consignment to the south-east Asian country in an IAF C-17 transport aircraft, the officials said. The January 2022 deal was seen as a shot in the arm for New Delhi’s efforts to emerge as an exporter of major defence hardware.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

This is the first export order for the BrahMos missile developed by India and Russia. The deliveries to the Philippines were held up as the two nations hadn’t signed a non-disclosure agreement, HT has learnt.

India has set a defence export target of ₹35,000 crore by 2024-25.

India’s defence exports grew 32.5% last fiscal and crossed the ₹21,000-crore mark for the first time as the country remains focussed on boosting the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem as well as military exports, the defence ministry said on April 1.

The country is currently exporting military hardware to around 85 countries, with around 100 local firms involved. It includes missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, a variety of radars, surveillance systems and ammunition.