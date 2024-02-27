BrahMos a very potent missile which is evolving: Navy Chief

PUNE: Naval chief admiral R Hari Kumar on Monday said that BrahMos is a very potent missile and is evolving in terms of its range, capability, lethality and other aspects. He was speaking at the Maharashtra MSME Defence Exposition organised at Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The navy chief’s remarks came days after the cabinet committee on security approved over 200 BrahMos missiles and associated equipment, costing the Indian Navy approximately ₹19,000 crore. In the context of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, admiral Kumar emphasised the strategic importance of a self-reliant defence industry. (HT PHOTO)

Admiral Kumar praised the potency and evolving range of the BrahMos and India’s self-reliance in its production. He highlighted the strategic shift to replace older missile systems with the BrahMos, emphasising quick installation and availability of spares, contributing to India’s defence capabilities.

“As our nation seeks a rightful place globally, the seas will drive future growth. As we aim to become the third-largest economy, securing safe seas is crucial. This responsibility falls on marine security agencies like the Indian Navy and Coast Guards,” he said.

He further emphasised the pivotal role of the seas in future growth and prosperity. On the current security concerns, the Navy chief noted the changing role of sensitive technologies in the hands of non-state and rogue actors. “There is a growing use of weapons of mass destruction such as missiles and drones by non-state actors which is a matter of concern.” Highlighting the economic significance, he stated that 88% of the country’s oil imports come from the seas, making the exclusive economic zone vital for resources and wealth.

Asserting India’s role in global trade, admiral Kumar underscored the need for maritime security. He acknowledged the challenges of a contested present and an uncertain future, marked by intense global competition and disruptive technologies used by non-state actors and state-sponsored entities. He affirmed the Indian Navy’s commitment to safeguarding global trade routes and India’s maritime interests through anti-drone and anti-piracy operations, protecting merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea from missile attacks and piracy.

In the context of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’, admiral Kumar emphasised the strategic importance of a self-reliant defence industry. He noted that dependence on external sources for defence equipment would compromise national security and growth.

Chief of Army staff general Manoj Pande while speaking on Monday at the Defence Exposition said that Maharashtra is the first in India to frame a defence manufacturing policy after private investment was allowed in the defence sector. Maharashtra has also declared aerospace and defence manufacturing as a thrust sector in the ‘Package Scheme of Incentives’. The army chief said that Maharashtra has been contributing more than 20% to the country’s output in aircraft, ships and boats and 30% to the national output in weapons and ammunition. These figures reflect a strategic vision towards promoting the defence industrial sector. He further added that 66 intellectual property rights’ proposals have been filed by the Indian Army till date of which, 13 patents, five copyrights and five design registrations have been granted.