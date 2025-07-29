India destroyed 1,000 missiles, drones launched by Pakistan on May 9: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed that Indian armed forces successfully destroyed 1,000 missiles and drones launched by Pakistan on May 9 during Operation Sindoor, thwarting a major cross-border offensive. PM Modi praised the Armed Forces for their decisive response during Operation Sindoor.( PMO)

"Our Air Defence Systems destroyed Pak missiles and drones. On May 9, Pakistan launched 1,000 missiles and drones on India. But all of them were destroyed in the air," PM Modi said while addressing the Lok Sabha during a two-day debate on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister praised the Armed Forces for their decisive response, stating that India carried out precision strikes on terror targets inside Pakistan. "We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Pakistani airbases hit by India are still in ICU and the masterminds of the attack are having sleepless nights," he declared.

Global support, domestic criticism

PM Modi emphasized that no country attempted to deter India from defending itself against terrorism. "Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN. India got support from the entire world," he said. However, he expressed disappointment that the Congress party, India’s main opposition, "did not support the valour of our soldiers" and instead "targeted me for political gains."

He asserted that Congress’ "frivolous statements" risked undermining the morale of Indian soldiers.