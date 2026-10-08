India engaged in talks with Russia, Ukraine on truce proposal: MEA

India said on Wednesday that it is engaged in conversations with Russia and Ukraine on a ceasefire proposal, including ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the Black Sea and the unimpeded movement of grain and energy supplies, and both countries have appreciated New Delhi’s peace efforts.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (ANI Video Grab)

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The remarks by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a regular media briefing came hours after HT reported on the three-part proposal that was conveyed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar to the Ukrainian leadership during a visit to Kyiv last month.

The Indian side also condemned attacks on four merchant vessels with Indian crew members in the Black Sea this week, demanded an end to the targeting of commercial shipping in the region, and backed negotiations to de-escalate tensions.

Jaiswal referred to India’s consistent position advocating dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Kyrgyzstan on August 31 that endless war must give way to the end of war — and said New Delhi has engaged Moscow and Kyiv in peace efforts.

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“In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has engaged both sides. This has been appreciated by both Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

Providing specifics about the Indian proposal, Jaiswal said Jaishankar recently noted that India is trying to be helpful, starting with the safety of shipping in the Black Sea, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports, and “non-attack possibilities”.

Jaiswal added, “We have ongoing conversations with both Russia and Ukraine on this particular matter.”

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HT reported that India’s three-part Russia-Ukraine ceasefire proposal envisages a halt to attacks on energy facilities and other infrastructure, ensuring the flow of grain and energy through Black Sea ports, and ending strikes on commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

Jaiswal referred to recent strikes on four commercial vessels in the Black Sea and said: “We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger lives of our seafaring community.”

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The Togo-flagged Alfa Watan was attacked on Tuesday and the fate of its crew, including Indian nationals, is “unknown at this point”, Jaiswal said.

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The St Kitts and Nevis-flagged MV Royad Mammadov, which had three Indian nationals on board, was also attacked in the Black Sea and one Indian was injured and is receiving medical treatment. Romanian authorities stepped in to help the Indians and the Indian embassy in Sofia is in touch with them to ensure their safety.

The Palau-flagged MV Able was attacked by a drone and all 18 crew members, including seven Indians, were rescued. However, one Indian sustained injuries and is under medical supervision. “We thank the Bulgarian authorities for their timely help. Our mission in Bulgaria is offering all possible assistance to our seafarers,” Jaiswal said.

The fourth ship to be attacked is the Liberia-flagged oil tanker Aframax Rio. The 23 crew members, all Indians, were rescued.

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Jaiswal reiterated India’s call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions and enable the early return of peace in the region. “The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” he said.

Five Indian seafarers have been killed so far and several others injured in Russian and Ukrainian attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea. A sizeable number of Indian seafarers are on board merchant shipping in the region, prompting the Indian side to take up their safety with Moscow and Kyiv.