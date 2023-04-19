Situation tense in Sudan, New Delhi engaging with Quartet countries

India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan, the external affairs ministry officials said on Wednesday. New Delhi is engaging with the Quartet countries of the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on the issue as these countries have a key role. External affairs minister Jaishankar has spoken to the counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the officials said. "Both assured their practical support on-ground," the ministry said. India engaging with US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE on Sudan crisis(Ayush Sharma)

"Our Ambassador in Washington DC&High Commissioner in London in touch with their respective host govts. We are working with UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan," the ministry said.

"In New Delhi, we have set up a dedicated Control Room. We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including WhatsApp groups," the ministry said.

"Situation on the streets in Sudan is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. Our priority is safety of movement and well-being of individuals wherever they are located. While both the Ministry and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," it said.

On his phone conversation with foreign minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jaishankar said they exchanged views on the situation in Sudan. "Thank HH @ABZayed, Foreign Minister of UAE, for the exchange of views on the situation in Sudan. Our continuing contacts are helpful," the external affairs minister tweeted. "Appreciated his assessment of the Sudan situation. Will remain in close touch," he said on Twitter.

On Monday, the Indian embassy in Sudan issued a fresh advisory urging Indians not to venture out of their residences and stay calm. The embassy on Sunday said that an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

Sudan has been witnessing violent clashes between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that have reportedly left around 100 people dead.

