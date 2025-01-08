India, EU reiterate commitment to uphold human rights, media freedom

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday agreed to safeguard the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society organisations and other stakeholders such as journalists as part of their commitment to uphold human rights. The previous India-EU Human Rights Dialogue was last held in July 2022. (HT)

The strengthening of national and international mechanisms to protect and promote human rights and the shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law figured in the India-EU Human Rights Dialogue held in New Delhi. The two sides welcomed the “meaningful, free and frank discussions” under this framework, an Indian readout said.

“Reflecting their commitment to upholding human rights, they both agreed on the need to safeguard the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors and organisations and other relevant stakeholders such as journalists, respecting freedom of association, expression and peaceful assembly,” the readout from the external affairs ministry said.

India and the EU also reiterated their commitment to the “shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law, and to the promotion and protection of all human rights”, the readout said.

Both sides pointed to the “importance of strengthening national and international human rights mechanisms” to protect and promote human rights, and underlined the need to enhance cooperation in multilateral forums such as the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). They committed themselves to closer cooperation and regular exchanges between the permanent missions of India and the EU in Geneva to identify “further opportunities for joint action”.

The EU reiterated its opposition to capital punishment, while India reiterated its stand on recognition of the Right to Development as a universal and fundamental human right. Both sides also discussed issues related to civil and political rights, social, economic and cultural rights, elimination of all forms of discrimination, freedom of religion or belief, countering religious hatred, freedom of expression and opinion, both online and offline, gender, LGBTQI+ and rights of children, women’s empowerment, and technology and human rights.

They also exchanged views on the rights of migrants and business and human rights, and discussed cooperation on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in line with international humanitarian law.

The dialogue was last held in July 2022 and the two sides outlined their approaches, achievements and challenges while moving towards the shared goal of advancing all human rights. The dialogue was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, joint secretary (Europe West) in the external affairs ministry, and EU ambassador Hervé Delphin.