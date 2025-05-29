India, EU to conduct joint naval exercise in Indian Ocean on June 1-3

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) will conduct a three-day joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean, reflecting the growing security cooperation between the two sides. Naval cooperation between the EU and India has expanded in recent years through joint exercises in the Gulf of Guinea and Gulf of Aden. (PIB FILE)

The joint exercise, scheduled for June 1-3, will involve Indian Navy warships and two frigates, one from Italy and another from Spain, deployed with the European Union Naval Force’s Operation Atalanta in the Indian Ocean.

“The joint exercise will focus on advanced counter-piracy operations, interoperability, tactical manoeuvres, and enhanced communication protocols, reflecting the growing maritime security cooperation between the two sides,” the EU said in a statement on Thursday.

Naval cooperation between the EU and India has expanded in recent years through joint exercises in the Gulf of Guinea and Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy has been providing escort to vessels chartered by the World Food Programme in coordination with Operation Atalanta.

India and the EU have increased cooperation on maritime security in recent years, and several members of the European bloc have come out with their strategies for the Indo-Pacific. “The EU and India share a strong commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

This commitment is underpinned by the respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, democracy, rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The joint exercise will build on the visit to India by the EU College of Commissioners led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in February. One of the key deliverables of that visit was enhanced engagement on maritime domain awareness in order to promote shared assessment, coordination and interoperability.

The fourth EU-India maritime security dialogue, held in March, emphasised the need for cooperation to counter illicit maritime activities and explore new joint maritime initiatives aligned with the objectives of the joint exercise. Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, the operation commander of Operation Atalanta, visited India in April to bolster cooperation with the Indian Navy.

Operation Atalanta was launched in 2008 to tackle piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden, and it’s mandate has evolved with the passage of time to include a range of security challenges, including counter-narcotics, arms smuggling and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Horn of Africa and the western Indian Ocean.

Warships from EU member states deployed with Operation Atalanta in the Indian Ocean have conducted passing exercises or “passex” with the Indian Navy in the past.