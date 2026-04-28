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India fifth-largest military spender in 2025 at $92.1 bn; Pakistan 31st with $11.9 bn: Sipri data

Sipri data shows that India's neighbours such as China, the world’s second-largest military spender, increased its spending by 7.4% to $336 billion

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 06:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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India was the fifth-biggest military spender in the world in 2025—after the United States, China, Russia and Germany—accounting for 3.2% of the global military expenditure last year, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) said in a report published on Monday.

The latest report comes at a time when India’s arms imports have recorded a decrease.

India’s military spending stood at $92.1 billion last year, an 8.9% increase over the previous year, according to the report. When India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last year, the armed forces made a raft of emergency procurements to stay battle-ready.

sipri metro

The latest report comes at a time when India’s arms imports have recorded a decrease.

India’s arms imports fell 4% between 2016-20 and 2021-25, but the country remains the world’s second largest importer of military hardware, accounting for 8.2% of global weapon imports, said a Sipri report published in March.

India’s arms imports are driven by its tensions with China and Pakistan, said the report on “Trends in International Arms Transfers.”

Over the past decade, India has shifted its arms relations away from Russia towards Western suppliers, especially France, Israel and the United States, said the March report, which compared data over two five-year periods. “The largest share of Indian arms imports during 2021-25 came from Russia, at 40%—a significantly smaller share than in 2016-20 (51%) and almost half of that in 2011-15 (70%). India is increasingly turning to Western suppliers.”

Russia, France and Israel are the top suppliers of military hardware to India.

On February 1, India hiked its defence spending by more than 15% in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, setting aside 7.85 lakh crore for the critical sector in the Union Budget for 2026-27, including a capital outlay of 2.19 lakh crore to boost the capabilities of the armed forces with new weapons and systems including fighter planes, transport aircraft, helicopters, warships, submarines, artillery guns, smart weapons, missiles, rockets and a variety of unmanned systems.

 
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Home / India News / India fifth-largest military spender in 2025 at $92.1 bn; Pakistan 31st with $11.9 bn: Sipri data
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